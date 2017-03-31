Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: 3-BD in Des Moines & Shorewood View Home
WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend.
The first is this 3-bedroom Des Moines home priced at $290,000 on Saturday:
Just bring a little polish and you can make this home shine like a diamond.
Large, amazing kitchen space, big bright windows letting in a natural light – it’s a blank palette just waiting for you to express your inner designer.
You can even bring the outdoors in when you enjoy the lovely arbor covered brick patio.
Stop by this Saturday between Noon – 3 p.m. and you won’t be disappointed.
WHEN: Saturday, April 1: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE: 25733 20 Ave S Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $290,000
- MLS Number: 1093709
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 1
- Year Built: 1960
- Approximate House SqFt: 1,090 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,473 s.f.
Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Site Features:
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Pantry
- Fenced-Fully
- Outbuildings
- Patio
- RV Parking
Click here to see the full, detailed listing.
The second Open House will be held on both Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, from Noon – 3 p.m.:
Captivating design!
Breath-taking panoramic views of the Puget Sound, Olympic Mountains and shipping traffic.
Each room faces viewward.
Home of the month in 1963, Jerry Gropp Architect.
Contemporary style features massive view windows, spacious angled deck, Columbia River basalt stone fireplace, Shoji Screens,bidet and natural wood finishes throughout.
Umbrella roof and band of windows allows for ideal natural light.
WHEN: Both Saturday, April 1 & Sunday, April 2: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE: 1820 SW Shoreview Lane, Burien, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $1,175,000
- MLS Number: 1093486
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.25
- Year Built: 1963
- Approximate House SqFt: 2,850 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 9,750 s.f.
Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Site Features:
- Views: Mountain, Sound, Territorial!
- Bath Off Master
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Deck
- Fenced-Partially
- Gas Available
- Patio
- Sprinkler System
Click here to see the full, detailed listing.
Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.
[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]