Des Moines Odd Fellows holding ‘Charity Chowder Chow’ on Saturday, May 13

The Des Moines chapter of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows (www.IOO.org) will be holding a ‘Charity Chowder Chow’ fundraiser event on Saturday, May 13, 2017, starting at 4 p.m.

“This annual event is to benefit our community, promote our fraternity and its contributions to the less fortunate in our neighborhood as well as internationally.”

Our charter and duty asks of us to “…Visit the sick, relieve the distressed, bury the dead and educate the orphan…” since our inception 197 years ago, April 26, 1819.

You are invited to our annual Charity Chowder Chow!

We are offering a meal with clam and corn chowder including fellowship during this annual event we’ve celebrated for decades!

We would like to invite the community to learn more about what we do. Invite questions, concerns or inquiries about becoming a unique fraternity member and give back to your community and fellow people.

Please feel free to invite your family, friends, co-workers and neighbors! Please RSVP to: [email protected]

We also welcome you to visit us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/IoofDesMoines305/

Please LIKE us and share!