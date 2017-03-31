Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Jobs / JOBS: Sea-Tac Airport Cooks & Baristas Job Fair will be Tuesday, April 4

JOBS: Sea-Tac Airport Cooks & Baristas Job Fair will be Tuesday, April 4

Restaurant Cooks & Baristas Job Fair

TUESDAY, APRIL 4: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m

Sea-Tac Airport

– Union Benefits –

WHO: HMSHost at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

WHAT: HMSHost is seeking to fill restaurant positions at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Positions available include Cooks at Anthony’s and Dungeness Bay Seafood House and Starbucks Baristas.

WHEN: Join us Tuesday, April 4: 10:00am – 1:00pm

WHERE: SeaTac Airport HR office for HMSHost – 17801 International Blvd, Seattle, WA 98158

APPLY ONLINE BEFORE EVENT:

https://hmshostrcext.peoplefluent.com/res_joblist.html?displaymode=-1.10000166

BRING A COPY OF YOUR RESUME

The Cook is responsible for preparing cooked foods, and must be able to perform all station functions of Fry, Flat Top Griddle, Pantry, and cooking eggs; communicating ticket times and potential problems to the manager on duty and servers as necessary; providing the highest quality of service to customers and associates at all times; performing all other responsibilities as directed by the business or as assigned by management. This is a non-exempt position and typically reports to Store Manager, Assistant Store Manager, or General Manager depending upon local requirements.

COOK QUALIFICATIONS:

• Requires food preparation skills and knowledge of HACCP standards

• Requires a minimum of 1 year of closely related cooking experience, work experience in high volume and casual dining restaurant environment preferred

• Requires food knowledge pertaining to Soups, Broiler, Fry, and Pantry

• Requires the ability to speak, read and comprehend instructions, short correspondence and policy documents, as well as converse comfortably with customers

• Requires the ability to lift and/or move up to 40 pounds

• Requires the ability to bend, twist, and stand to perform normal job functions

• Frequently immerses hands in water and water diluted with chemical solutions

• Frequently works with sharp knives, utensils, and hot plates

• Frequently works in hot environment

The Barista is responsible for fulfilling orders and completing sales transactions within a Starbucks establishment and performing other support functions which may include cleaning the food preparation, customer seating or stock areas and maintaining inventory; performs all other responsibilities as directed by the business or as assigned by management. This is a non-exempt position and typically reports to the Store Manager.

BARISTA QUALIFICATIONS:

• Demonstrates the ability to interact with the public and coworkers in a friendly, enthusiastic and outgoing manner

• Requires the ability to bend, twist, and stand to perform normal job functions

• Requires the ability to speak, read and comprehend instructions, short correspondence and policy documents, as well as converse comfortably with customers

• Requires the ability to learn and maintain knowledge of Starbuck’s products and procedures

• Some cash handling and customer service experience preferred

About HMSHost

Global restaurateur HMSHost is a world leader in creating dining for travel venues. HMSHost operates in more than 124 airports around the globe, including 46 of the 50 busiest airports in North America. The Company has annual sales in excess of $3.1 billion and employs more than 39,500 sales associates worldwide. HMSHost is a part of Autogrill Group, the world’s leading provider of food & beverage services for people on the move. With sales of over €4.5 billion in 2016, the Group operates in 31 countries and employs over 57,000 people. It manages approximately 4,000 stores in about 1,000 locations worldwide. Visit www.HMSHost.com for more information. We can also be found on Facebook at fb.com/HMSHost and on Twitter at @HMSHost

EOE | Minority/Female/Disabled/Veteran/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity | DFWP | Background checks will be required prior to beginning employment.

