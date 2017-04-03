Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / Des Moines United Methodist Church announces Holy Week schedule

Sponsored Post

Des Moines United Methodist Church announces Holy Week schedule

No Comments Print This Post

The schedule for Holy Week at Des Moines United Methodist Church has been announced, and it begins and ends with ACTIVITIES for CHILDREN:

Saturday 4/8, 10 am to 1 pm

Children’s Fun Day, ages 4-10 in Fellowship Hall. Crafts, story time, free lunch and a movie.

Children’s Fun Day, ages 4-10 in Fellowship Hall. Crafts, story time, free lunch and a movie. Palm Sunday 4/9, 9:30 am

Children process with palm branches, and Readers’ Theater presents Part 1 of “Voices from the Passion.”

Children process with palm branches, and Readers’ Theater presents Part 1 of “Voices from the Passion.” Maundy Thursday 4/13, 7 pm

Communion and Part 2 of “Voices from the Passion.”

Communion and Part 2 of “Voices from the Passion.” Good Friday 4/14, 7 pm

Presentation of Puccini’s Gloria Mass by the Chancel Choir

Presentation of Puccini’s by the Chancel Choir Easter 4/15, 9:30 am

Worship followed by a Children’s Easter Egg Hunt.

Des Moines United Methodist Church is located at 22225 9th Avenue South, Des Moines.

More info at desmoinesumc.org

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]



