Highline College seeking nominations for Distinguished Alumnus Award

Highline College is seeking nominations for its 2017 Distinguished Alumnus Award, which honors former students who have made notable achievements in their profession or community.

Highline began the award in 1990 with Norm Rice, former Mayor of Seattle, chosen as the first recipient. Other past recipients include Sandra Cravens Robinson, nurse and Army veteran, and Ezra Teshome, businessman and global humanitarian.

Eligible nominees are former students who attended Highline prior to the 2012–2013 academic year and have made a significant contribution through community service, noteworthy professional achievement and/or recognized leadership.

Nominations may be submitted by faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends of Highline. Nominees will be asked to submit a résumé and personal profile questionnaire for review by a campus selection committee. The person selected will be recognized at commencement exercises on June 15, 2017.

Nomination forms are available online through Highline College Alumni Relations.

Send submissions via email to [email protected] or hard copy by May 3, 2017:

Highline College Alumni Relations

PO Box 98000 MS 99-248

Des Moines, WA 98198

For questions or more information, contact Laura Rosa at [email protected].

