Headlines, Science, Browse > Home Volunteer / Volunteers needed to help restore Des Moines Creek on Saturday, April 22

Volunteers needed to help restore Des Moines Creek on Saturday, April 22

1 Comment Print This Post

Volunteers are needed on Saturday, April 22 – in celebration of Earth Day – to help with restoration efforts along Des Moines Creek.

This event will begin in the north parking lot at Des Moines Beach Park trail at the circular driveway over the car bridge.

Hours will be from 9 a.m. – Noon.

The Organizer is Laura Hartema, who says:

“All volunteers are welcome to join!”

For more info, visit Laura’s website here: http://www.laurahartema.com/volunteer-2/

To inquire about ongoing volunteer opportunities with Friends of Des Moines Creek, or to suggest a project with your own group, please email [email protected]. Please include “Volunteer” in your subject line.

NOTE: The marina parking lot gate will be closed and locked for an event. Please show up with your vehicles before 9 a.m. so volunteers can shuttle in together.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter



