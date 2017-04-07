Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: 4-BD View Home & Modern 3-BD in Fremont

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: 4-BD View Home & Modern 3-BD in Fremont

WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend.

The first Open House is this 4-bedroom View Home in West Seattle, open Saturday 1 – 4 p.m. and Sunday Noon – 4 p.m.:

Sweeping panoramic views of the Sound and Olympics! Enjoy the amazing view from your living room, dining room, kitchen, and front deck. This home has an efficient heat pump for heating and cooling, refinished hardwoods, updated kitchen, and more. Vaulted ceilings in the living room open up the view and let in lots of natural light. Located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in West Seattle you can watch the ferry boats make their runs or walk just down the street to see them up close!

WHEN: Saturday, April 8: 1 – 4 p.m. & Sunday, April 9: Noon – 4 p.m.

WHERE: 9268 44th Ave SW West Seattle, WA 98136 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $699,950

MLS Number: 1098690

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.75

Year Built: 1977

Approximate House SqFt: 2,110 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 5,000 s.f.

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Site Features:

Views: Mountain, Sound, Territorial

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Deck

Fenced-Fully

Patio

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

The second Open House is this 3-bedroom Modern Home in Fremont, open on Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.:

Welcome Home to the Center of the Universe Fremont 4. These 3 beds / 3.5 bath homes feature fine detailed finishing and all of todays modern built amenities that a new home has to offer in the heart of one of Seattles most exciting neighborhoods. All the homes have a gorgeous Lake Union, Mt. Rainier, and Seattle Skyline Views. 2 homes are left. Did we mention garages?

WHEN: Saturday, April 8: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: 4228 Evanston Ave N Seattle, WA 98103 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $839,000

MLS Number: 1101507

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2017

Approximate House SqFt: 1,420 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 1,275 s.f.

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Site Features:

Views: City, Lake, Mountain, Territorial

Fine detailed finishing

Moder amenities

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.

