Headlines, Science, Browse > Home Weather / WEATHER: Wind Advisory issued; expect gusts up to 44 mph Friday

WEATHER: Wind Advisory issued; expect gusts up to 44 mph Friday

No Comments Print This Post

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory until 10 p.m. Friday evening (April 7), and residents are warned to expect winds from 25-35 mph, wth gusts up to 44 mph.

“Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.”

Cliff Mass adds:

“It is probably the most powerful April storm to approach the Northwest coast during the past half century. A very large, well-formed oceanic cyclone that will cross Vancouver Island Friday evening. And one that will surely bring power outages to the coast and parts of the interior.”

Here’s a live (yet silent) webcam feed showing the winds and surf at Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach:

Here’s NOAA’s advisory:

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING… The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to 10 PM PDT this evening. The High Wind Watch is no longer in effect. * WIND…South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * SOME AFFECTED LOCATIONS…Tacoma, Seattle, Everett, Bremerton, and Shelton. * TIMING…Winds will increase late in the morning and peak in the afternoon and early evening hours. * IMPACTS…Winds of this strength can break branches off of trees…topple weakened trees and produce local power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Here’s the 7-day forecast:

Friday: Rain before noon, then showers after noon. High near 55. Windy, with an east southeast wind 11 to 21 mph becoming south 21 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night:A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. South wind 5 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night: Rain. Low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 54.

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter



