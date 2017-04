Education, Entertainment, Headlines, Life, Browse > Home Science / Celebrate Earth Day at a free Open House at Saltwater State Park Sat., April 22

Celebrate Earth Day at Saltwater State Park at a free Open House on Saturday, Apr 22, 2017, from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This day includes:

A FREE DISCOVER PASS DAY!

Visit Historical CCC Interpretive Center.

HIKE 11:00 am 2 1⁄2 mile.

KIDS ACTIVITY 10:00 am Fish & Bugs

BEACH WALK: 8:30 a.m. with low tide +4.3 @ 9:30 a.m.

SCUBA DIVE Meet @ 1:30 Splash 2:00 pm High Tide +8.7 @ 2:30

Saltwater State Park is located at 25205 8th Place S. in Des Moines.

More info:

