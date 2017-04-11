REMINDER: Volunteers needed for Roadway & Pier Clear this Sat., April 15

REMINDER : The MaST Center’s Roadway & Pier Clear event is THIS Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.!

Volunteers are needed to help remove toxic debris from the roadways and underwater habitat around Redondo. Your efforts will benefit fisher folk, boaters, scuba divers, and beachgoers.

Last year, 56 volunteers cleared about 795 pounds of debris from around the pier, including kitchen knives, construction sign tripods, election yard signs, syringes, furniture, diapers, cans and bottles, lures and fishing line, tires and even an old road scooter.

The Marine Science and Technology (MaST) Center is the marine classroom, public aquarium, and marine education facility of Highline College in Des Moines, and is located at 28203 Redondo Beach Drive South.

Here’s more info:

Please bring food to share with everyone during our potluck and bring friends, family members, and anyone you want to bring! I have 36 parking passes available for the City of Des Moines parking lot across from the MaST. There is free street parking so you are welcome to park there, or if you want a parking pass it will be a first come first serve on Saturday. Please see the info email below as a reminder for Saturday! Thanks everyone!

Thank you for signing up to help with the Marine Science and Technology (MaST) Center’s fourth annual Pier Clear. This email contains a lot of information, but it is important. If you remember nothing else: be at the MaST Center by 8:45am Saturday, April 15th.

PURPOSE: Redondo Beach is a popular beach, fishing, and dive site, and provides habitat for thousands of Puget Sound marine animals. This Earth Day, the MaST Center invites the public to help remove toxic debris from the roadways and underwater habitat around Redondo. Our efforts will benefit fisher folk, boaters, scuba divers, and beachgoers.

PLACE: We will meet at 8:45am at the MaST Center:

28203 Redondo Beach Dr. S.

Des Moines, WA 98198

DIVERS: Orientation will begin promptly at 9am, and we’ll hit the water around 9:30am. Divers will be divided into teams and responsible for cleaning different parts of the Redondo stretch. See “Dive Map” attached for an idea of the sectors. Divers must have at least ONE DIVE BUDDY and must stay within the limits of their dive certifications.

DIVERS NEED TO BRING:

Gear

Certification cards

Knife/snips

Flashlight

Mesh bag for trash collection

NON-DIVERS: Orientation will begin promptly at 9am. Non-diving volunteers will be responsible for checking divers in and out of the water, collecting debris along the roadways leading to Pacific Highway see “Walking Map” for routes, sorting and weighing trash/recycling, and recording collection data. For a list of volunteer options, please see “Vol Groups” and feel free to email me with your preferences. You can do more than one job. Dress for the weather.

LAND-BASED VOLUNTEERS SHOULD PLAN TO WEAR/BRING:

Gloves*

Grabbers*

Appropriate, sturdy clothing

Sturdy shoes

Rain gear

* Not required but may come in handy when removing trash from the roadways and beaches.

SCHEDULE:

8:45 AM: Sign in at registration table next to Salty’s Coffee Shop by public fishing pier & sign waivers (provided with this email-please fill out all forms current volunteer or not)

9:00 AM: Orientation

9:30 AM: First dive & walkers begin

11:00 AM: Second dive & land-based crew start sorting/weighing/recording

1:00 PM: Potluck

FOOD: After the event, we’ll enjoy a potluck lunch. Please bring food if you are able. I am searching for donations of meats and veggie patties for our barbecue – can you provide?

Please be in touch with questions or concerns. We are still looking for more volunteers, so spread the word. Thank you in advance for your work – I know it’s going to be a great event!

In gratitude,

Katy Kachmarik

[email protected]

Citizen Science and Volunteer Coordinator

AmeriCorps Member