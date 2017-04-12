Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Jobs / JOBS: ‘Can’t Stop Smackin’ looking to hire Kitchen Help

‘Can’t Stop Smackin’ – located in the Normandy Park Towne Center – is looking to hire Kitchen Help.

This restaurant is a “Southern inspired restaurant with a Pacific Northwest kick.”

KITCHEN HELP NEEDED They are looking to hire Kitchen Help with the following qualifications: Experience is a plus

Food Handlers card needed

Able to work weekends, days and/or nights Resumes are to be submitted to [email protected] or stop in for an application.

Here’s more info on this business from their website:

Tommy Walker turned his love of cooking southern cuisine into Can’t Stop Smackin’, a Southern Inspired restaurant with a Pacific Northwest kick. Having owned a restaurant in the past, Tommy with the help of his wife continued to create fantastic barbeque, fried seafood and chicken, awesome sauces, out of this world sides and don’t forget the delicious desserts. Specializing in the art of smoked foods Can’t Stop Smackin’ prides itself on doing things the right way in the tradition of its southern heritage – slow and low to ensure a deep and complex smoke flavor. No sauces are added at any time during the cooking process, but feel free to experiment with our two gourmet sauces with a distinctly Pacific Northwest Style – mildly sweet with a gentle kick (our Mild sauce) or a slow rising heat that allows you to taste the food first (our Hot Sauce).

The fried seafood and chicken is lightly battered and fried to perfection so that you can taste the tender meat. Definitely not the heavy greased filled batter that leaves you unsatisfied. The menu is a fresh homemade take on southern food classics turning old favorites into Can’t Stop Smackin’ originals. Everything is made daily using fresh ingredients and the highest quality products. Located in Normandy Park, Washington come taste our barbeque and seafood. We guarantee you will not be able to stop smackin! A truly great barbecue sauce shouldn’t require a call to the paramedics each time you open the lid. That’s why we created Can’t Stop Smackin’ barbeque – a gourmet sauce with a distinctly Pacific Northwest Style – mildly sweet with a gentle kick (Our Mild sauce) or a slow rising heat that allows you to taste the food first (Our Hot Sauce). If you want to enhance – not combust – your beef, chicken or pork, try a jar of Can’t Stop Smackin’. And, it’s not just for barbecue – it also makes a fantastic marinade and it’s even great as a dip for fried fish, french fries and fried chicken. You will discover a whole new definition of barbeque sauce when you try ‘Can’t Stop Smackin.’

ADDRESS:

19901 1ST AVE. SOUTH, #407

NORMANDY PARK, WA 98148

WINTER HOURS:

MONDAY – SATURDAY: 11AM – 8PM

SUNDAY: CLOSED

PHONE: ​(206) 249-8275

WEBSITE: http://www.stopsmackin.com/home.html

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cantstopsmackin1/

