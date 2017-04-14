Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: 1914 Craftsman & Shorewood View Home

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: 1914 Craftsman & Shorewood View Home

WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend.

The first Open House is this classic 1914 Craftsman in West Seattle, open on both Saturday and Sunday from Noon – 3 p.m.:

Quintessential 1914 Craftsman home is perched in the quiet Pigeon Point neighborhood of West Seattle. This light filled, move-in ready home features updated kitchen & bathroom, 2 bedrooms plus huge bonus room upstairs. Large unfinished basement has lots of potential. This beautifully landscaped home offers private setting, yet easy access to restaurants, freeway, retail & all great things WS has to offer.

WHEN: Saturday, April 15: Noon – 3 p.m. & Sunday, April 169: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 4028 19th Ave SW West Seattle, WA 98106 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $460,000

MLS Number: 1104338

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Year Built: 1914

Approximate House SqFt: 1,430 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 5,000 s.f.

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Site Features:

Quintessential 1914 Craftsman Home!

Updated Kitchen & Bathroom

Large unfinished Basement

Beautifully landscaped

Great setting in West Seattle!

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

The second Open House is this mid-century modern home with sweeping views in Shorewood on the Sound:

Captivating design! Breath-taking panoramic views of the Puget Sound, Olympic Mountains and shipping traffic. Each room faces viewward. Home of the month in 1963, Jerry Gropp Architect. Contemporary style features massive view windows, spacious angled deck, Columbia River basalt stone fireplace, Shoji Screens, bidet and natural wood finishes throughout. Umbrella roof and band of windows allows for ideal natural light.

WHEN: Saturday, April 15: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 1820 SW Shoreview Lane, Burien, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,175,000

MLS Number: 1093486

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.25

Year Built: 1963

Approximate House SqFt: 2,850 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 9,750 s.f.

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Site Features:

Views: Mountain, Sound, Territorial!

Bath Off Master

Vaulted Ceilings

Deck

Fenced-Partially

Gas Available

Patio

Sprinkler System

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.

