REMINDER: Classic Eats to feature an AMAZING Easter Brunch – reserve now!

REMINDER : Classic Eats will feature an AMAZING Easter Brunch this Sunday, April 16 – reserve now!

Still planning your Easter agenda? Classic Eats in Burien is the place to be for a memorable and delicious brunch.

They are pulling out all the stops with amazing culinary features: Omelette Station, French Toast, Eggs Benedict, Pancakes, Breakfast Sliders, hash browns, breakfast potatoes, chorizo con Huevos, maple sausage, steak ham, apple wood bacon, Kid Breakfast station, Fruit platters, pastry platters, chicken fried steak, biscuits and sausage gravy and complementary Classic hot chocolate.

$3 mimosas

$4 Bloody Beers

and their very own Habernero Bacon Bloody Mary’s

Cost:

Adults $18.99

Children 12 & under $8.99 (beverages not included in brunch cost)

THE EASTER BUNNY WILL BE TAKING PICTURES AND GIVING OUT CHOCOLATE RABBITS TO OUR KIDS.

Make your reservations today!

Text “Classiceats” to 80309 to Join their VIP CLUB.

Receive advance notice of special events and much more!

Classic Eats:

Address: 918 SW 152nd Street, Olde Burien Phone: (206) 241-6275 Menu: Download a PDF Menu here Website: http://www.classiceatsburien.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/classiceat/ Twitter: @classiceat

