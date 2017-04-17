Education, Fundraising, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / Des Moines ‘Dollars for Scholars’ scholarship reception will be Wed., May 3

Des Moines ‘Dollars for Scholars’ scholarship reception will be Wed., May 3

No Comments Print This Post

Des Moines ‘Dollars for Scholars’ will hold its annual reception to distribute scholarships to deserving local students on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at the Des Moines Yacht Club.

This is an annual even that honors scholarships to local students.

About Dollars for Scholars®

Scholarship America’s Dollars for Scholars® program is a national network of nearly 1,100 local chapters, driven by local volunteers that help hometown students in over 3,000 communities across the country. In addition to raising funds and distributing scholarships for students, chapters also provide assistance with college readiness and the financial aid process.

Since 2001, Des Moines Dollars For Scholars has awarded over 140 scholarships to local students who live in Des Moines or Normandy Park or go to school in Des Moines.

More information is available at www.desmoines.dollarsforscholars.org.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter



