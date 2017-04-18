Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / DAL Law Firm: Alternatives to Bankruptcy

Sponsored Post

From Advertiser DAL Law Firm:

Alternatives to Bankruptcy

For many clients we meet with regarding debts, one of the many questions is whether or not there are options aside from Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 bankruptcy. The good news is that yes, there are other options aside from Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 bankruptcy. At your initial consultation with attorney Darcel Lobo, she will evaluate your finances are help you determine what other options may be available to you.

Unfortunately, many law firms will focus on one particular option, and try to push a client into that option that they want the client to pick. But that’s not what we do here at DAL Law Firm. Our goal is to get our clients into their best financial position; and this can mean an array of different options. Our office is experienced in not just Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 bankruptcy, but also many alternatives to bankruptcy, including:

Loan Modifications

Debt Settlements

Foreclosure non-retention options, such as Deed in Lieu of Foreclosure or Short Sale

Repayment Agreements

Debt defense

For some clients, after evaluating all of their options, filing for bankruptcy makes the most financial sense for them. And our clients can be assured that we’ve helped them make the best decision for them and their family.

If you have financial concerns, and would like to evaluate your options, contact our office today at (206) 408-8158 or [email protected]. We’re happy to speak with you to help you regain control of your finances and have a fresh start.

“My wife and I paid all our bills on time and had near-perfect credit for years, and then we didn’t. We needed to make a complicated decision about our financial future. Darcel helped my wife and I make the decide that a Chapter 7 was the best approach for us. Over a period nearly a year in length, Darcel answered all our questions and helped us clearly understand all the ramifications about decisions, and the timeline of our case. And she was there with us in court. We’re on the road again now. Thanks again for your professional, courteous support, Darcel!” – Satisfied Client

Contact us:

19803 1st Avenue S.

Suite 200

Normandy Park, WA 98148 T (206) 408-8158

F (206) 374-2810

E [email protected] http://www.dallawfirm.com https://www.facebook.com/DAL-Law-Firm-203308630032502/

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]



