Port of Seattle Commission meeting to include NextGen briefing on April 25

In response to community concerns, and to keep neighboring communities updated on operations at Sea-Tac Airport, the Port of Seattle has scheduled a presentation – set for Tuesday, April 25 at 1 p.m. – on aircraft noise, flight paths and the Next Generation Air Transportation System (NextGen), which the Federal Aviation Administration describes as “the modernization of our air transportation system.”

Representatives from the FAA will participate in the briefing to describe the NextGen program and its limited implementation at Sea-Tac Airport at the Conference Center of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The Commission will also hear a presentation on aircraft noise and operations level at Sea-Tac. The Port understands the concerns many in the airport communities have about the impacts of increased flights and has a long record of working with neighboring communities to provide noise mitigation. To update Commissioners and the public on the latest efforts, staff will present on Port efforts to address noise impacts from aircraft flying in and out of the airport.

“As our region grows, local communities should gain improved economic opportunity and quality of life,” the Port said in a statement. “The Port will continue to champion our neighborhoods, and work with the FAA to identify new and improved ways to address community concerns.”

To view Port of Seattle Commission meetings through live streaming or review agendas and past meeting minutes or play back, go to the Port’s webpage here.

