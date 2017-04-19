REMINDER: Meeting on paid parking at Des Moines Marina is TONIGHT
REMINDER: A public meeting on Marina & Beach Park Paid Parking will be TONIGHT – Wednesday, April 19, from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Des Moines Activity Center.
Here are the details:
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Please attend one of our community meetings open to the public. Held every third Wednesday of the month.
NEXT MEETING
WHEN: Wednesday April 19, 2017: 5:30pm – 6:30pm
WHERE: Des Moines Activity Center
2045 S 216th St.
Des Moines, WA 98198
RATES
- $1.00 per hour
for first 4 hours
- $5.00 per day
this is a pay as you exit lot
DES MOINES RESIDENT PASS
- $30 per Year
To purchase an annual pass you must bring in your vehicle registration.
LIMIT ONE PASS PER REGISTERED VEHICLE.
Vehicle registration required to verify residency.
NOTE: Passes currently not available for sale.