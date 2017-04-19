Browse > Home / Business, Headlines, Life, Politics / REMINDER: Meeting on paid parking at Des Moines Marina is TONIGHT

REMINDER: Meeting on paid parking at Des Moines Marina is TONIGHT


No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

REMINDER: A public meeting on Marina & Beach Park Paid Parking will be TONIGHT – Wednesday, April 19, from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Des Moines Activity Center.

Here are the details:

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Please attend one of our community meetings open to the public. Held every third Wednesday of the month.

NEXT MEETING

WHEN: Wednesday April 19, 2017: 5:30pm – 6:30pm

WHERE: Des Moines Activity Center
​2045 S 216th St.
Des Moines, WA 98198

PAID PARKING INFO

RATES

  • $1.00 per hour
    for first 4 hours
  • $5.00 per day
    this is a pay as you exit lot

DES MOINES RESIDENT PASS

  • ​$30 per Year

To purchase an annual pass you must bring in your vehicle registration.

LIMIT ONE PASS PER REGISTERED VEHICLE.
Vehicle registration required to verify residency.

NOTE: Passes currently not available for sale.

No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

Posted by on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 11:17 am 
Filed under Business, Headlines, Life, Politics · Tagged with , , , , ,

Share Your Opinion

By participating in our online comment system, you are agreeing to abide by the terms of our comment policy.

...and oh, if you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!