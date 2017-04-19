Business, Headlines, Life, Browse > Home Politics / REMINDER: Meeting on paid parking at Des Moines Marina is TONIGHT

REMINDER: Meeting on paid parking at Des Moines Marina is TONIGHT

REMINDER : A public meeting on Marina & Beach Park Paid Parking will be TONIGHT – Wednesday, April 19, from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Des Moines Activity Center.

Here are the details:

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please attend one of our community meetings open to the public. Held every third Wednesday of the month. NEXT MEETING WHEN: Wednesday April 19, 2017: 5:30pm – 6:30pm WHERE: Des Moines Activity Center

​2045 S 216th St.

Des Moines, WA 98198 PAID PARKING INFO RATES $1.00 per hour

for first 4 hours

for first 4 hours $5.00 per day

this is a pay as you exit lot DES MOINES RESIDENT PASS ​$30 per Year To purchase an annual pass you must bring in your vehicle registration. LIMIT ONE PASS PER REGISTERED VEHICLE.

Vehicle registration required to verify residency. NOTE: Passes currently not available for sale.

