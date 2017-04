Fundraising, Headlines, Browse > Home Sports / Fundraiser for local youth basketball team will be Saturday, May 6

Fundraiser for local youth basketball team will be Saturday, May 6

TEAM SWISH SPRING FLING BAZAAR

**Just in time for Mothers Day**

Come shop with over 30 vendors and crafters at a fundraiser for a local youth Basketball team:

WHERE: 134 So. 206th St. Des Moines WA 98148 WHEN: Saturday May 6 2017: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. NOTE: **If you mention seeing this in THE WATERLAND BLOG — you will get 1 free cup of coffee!!**

