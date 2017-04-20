Headlines, Life, Browse > Home Science / REMINDER: Celebrate Earth Day Sat. by helping to restore Des Moines Creek

REMINDER: Celebrate Earth Day Sat. by helping to restore Des Moines Creek

REMINDER : Volunteer are needed to help celebrate Earth Day this Saturday, April 22 by working on restoration efforts along Des Moines Creek.

All volunteers are welcome to join.

NOTE: **The marina parking lot gate will be closed and locked for an event. Please show up with your vehicles before 9am so we can shuttle in together.** If you happen to be late, please park near the pier and walk upstream in the north section of the park. We will be by the circular driveway

HOW TO VOLUNTEER

Hello volunteers! Join our next event on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. – Noon in celebration of Earth Day.

If you haven’t done already, please email [email protected] with how many people will attend for planning purposes. Please forward this to others who might show interest.

For more info, visit Laura’s website here: http://www.laurahartema.com/volunteer-2/

To inquire about ongoing volunteer opportunities with Friends of Des Moines Creek, or to suggest a project with your own group, please email [email protected]. Please include “Volunteer” in your subject line.

If you have questions please call Laura Hartema in advance of Saturday at 206-650-9001.

“Thanks all for being stewards in our community. See you soon!”

