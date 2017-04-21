Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: New Ballard 2-BD & Exceptional Des Moines Condo

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: New Ballard 2-BD & Exceptional Des Moines Condo

WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend.

The first Open House is this brand new unit in Ballard, open on both Saturday and Sunday from 1 – 3 p.m.:

Welcome Home to Seattle’s Most Eccentric Neighborhood – Ballard! Boasting all of today’s finest modern finishes with a touch of elegance, featuring hardwood floors throughout your 1st Floor LDK. Arrive to your vaulted ceiling den off the 2nd Floor with a convenient bath & full bedroom. Find your way to the grand top floor Master Suite fitted with your Spa-Size Rainshower. Lastly – but not to say the very least – enjoy the luxuries of urban living with evenings celebrated on your roof top deck!

WHEN: Saturday, April 22: 1 – 3 p.m. & Sunday, April 23: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 2431 NW 62nd Street Unit A, Seattle, WA 98107 (MAP, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $735,000

MLS Number: 1107422

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 2017

Approximate House SqFt: 1,515 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 1,064 s.f.

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Site Features:

Brand new 2017 construction

Great Ballard location

Finest modern finishes

Spa-Size Rainshower

Roof-top deck

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

The second Open House is this exceptional 2-level condo in Des Moines, open this Sunday, April 23 from 1 – 4 p.m.:

Exceptional 2-level condo with beautiful walnut flooring and designer touches. Kitchen boasts SS appliance suite, gas cooking, granite counters and a breakfast bar. Owner’s suite is a true retreat with spa-like bath featuring heated floors, jetted tub, and big glass shower with dual shower heads. Guest suite has a private bath. Cozy deck and patio with lots of greenery and peek water views. Central A/C and convenient location near the marina, restaurants, parks and the upcoming FAA Headquarters!

WHEN: Sunday, April 23: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE: 22005 6th Ave S. Unit# 204, Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $475,000

MLS Number: 1105364

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 1994

Approximate House SqFt: 1,818 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 9,750 s.f.

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Site Features:

Views: Mountain, Partial, Sound

Balcony/Deck/Patio

Insulated Windows

Jetted Tub

Master Bath

Walk-in Closet

Lobby Entrance

Disabled Access

Elevator

Outside Entry

Security Gate

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.

