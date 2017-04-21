Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: New Ballard 2-BD & Exceptional Des Moines Condo
WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend.
The first Open House is this brand new unit in Ballard, open on both Saturday and Sunday from 1 – 3 p.m.:
Welcome Home to Seattle’s Most Eccentric Neighborhood – Ballard!
Boasting all of today’s finest modern finishes with a touch of elegance, featuring hardwood floors throughout your 1st Floor LDK.
Arrive to your vaulted ceiling den off the 2nd Floor with a convenient bath & full bedroom.
Find your way to the grand top floor Master Suite fitted with your Spa-Size Rainshower.
Lastly – but not to say the very least – enjoy the luxuries of urban living with evenings celebrated on your roof top deck!
WHEN: Saturday, April 22: 1 – 3 p.m. & Sunday, April 23: 1 – 3 p.m.
WHERE: 2431 NW 62nd Street Unit A, Seattle, WA 98107 (MAP, or see below).
INFO:
- List Price: $735,000
- MLS Number: 1107422
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Year Built: 2017
- Approximate House SqFt: 1,515 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 1,064 s.f.
Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Site Features:
- Brand new 2017 construction
- Great Ballard location
- Finest modern finishes
- Spa-Size Rainshower
- Roof-top deck
Click here to see the full, detailed listing.
The second Open House is this exceptional 2-level condo in Des Moines, open this Sunday, April 23 from 1 – 4 p.m.:
Exceptional 2-level condo with beautiful walnut flooring and designer touches.
Kitchen boasts SS appliance suite, gas cooking, granite counters and a breakfast bar.
Owner’s suite is a true retreat with spa-like bath featuring heated floors, jetted tub, and big glass shower with dual shower heads.
Guest suite has a private bath.
Cozy deck and patio with lots of greenery and peek water views.
Central A/C and convenient location near the marina, restaurants, parks and the upcoming FAA Headquarters!
WHEN: Sunday, April 23: 1 – 4 p.m.
WHERE: 22005 6th Ave S. Unit# 204, Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below).
INFO:
- List Price: $475,000
- MLS Number: 1105364
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Year Built: 1994
- Approximate House SqFt: 1,818 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 9,750 s.f.
Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Site Features:
- Views: Mountain, Partial, Sound
- Balcony/Deck/Patio
- Insulated Windows
- Jetted Tub
- Master Bath
- Walk-in Closet
- Lobby Entrance
- Disabled Access
- Elevator
- Outside Entry
- Security Gate
Click here to see the full, detailed listing.
Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.
[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]