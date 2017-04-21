Blogvertorial, Business, Entertainment, Browse > Home Headlines / Normandy Park Ale House offers FREE appetizers – here’s how to get yours

Normandy Park Ale House offers FREE appetizers – here’s how to get yours

Have you heard? The Normandy Park Ale House – located in the Normandy Park Towne Center – is under new ownership.

But not to worry, new owner Dave Niederkrome isn’t looking to make dramatic changes. You’ll still find their popular 1/2 price burger Mondays (4:30-9 p.m. every Monday, dine -in only) and signature wide array of craft brews. He does, however, want to listen to his customers and learn what will make YOUR ale house the best it can be – just fill out his survey here:

Everyone who completes the survey will be entered to win a dinner for two, and not only that – they’ll send you a coupon for a FREE day-time appetizer with your next entree!

Dave is a local entrepreneur who was attracted to the Ale House by its current success as an established favorite in Normandy Park. He saw an opportunity to capitalize on the winning formula by adding subtle tweaks, like bringing back monthly Brewer’s nights, and featuring every Seahawks, Mariners, and Sounders game on their big screen TVs.

He also plans to make some improvements on the dining experience both inside (new table tops, and carefully curated found objects ), and outside (they’ll re-do the beer garden a bit)along with some additional menu items in the coming weeks and months. He’s also keeping his ear to the ground to discover what to offer next, based on customer feedback and demand. So…now’s your chance to tell him what you think.

If you’ve never visited the Normandy Park Ale House, no worries! Take the survey and tell him what you would like to see in a great local hang-out. Then, accept his invitation to discover their fine food, ales and spirits. You’ll find a satisfying variety of gourmet touches throughout their menu, such as the Macrina Sodo roll found on the classic Pub Burger or the surprising complexity of the Spinach Apple Fennel Salad, served with candied pecans and balsamic vinaigrette. They strive to offer an elevated American menu that’s distinctive and family friendly, just like their atmosphere. Their dedication to quality means their menu can change at any time to take advantage of the availability of the freshest produce and proteins. You can download a copy of their latest menu here (PDF file).

As always, their premium selection of craft brews, ciders and fine spirits stand ready to enhance your dining pleasure.

Dave and the team look forward to seeing you soon!

