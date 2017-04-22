Headlines, Life, Browse > Home Politics / Anthony Martinelli files for Des Moines City Council, will run against Matt Pina

Anthony Martinelli files for Des Moines City Council, will run against Matt Pina

No Comments Print This Post

Drug policy reform activist and long time Des Moines resident Anthony Martinelli filed this week for Des Moines City Council position No. 1, in a bid to defeat incumbent and current Mayor Matt Pina.

Four seats on the council are up for grabs this year, and two current councilmembers – Dave Kaplan and Melissa Musser – have announced that they will not be seeking re-election.

Here’s the lineup so far, according to the PDC (filing deadline is May 19, 2017, at 4 p.m.; * indicates incumbent):

Position No. 1: Anthony Martinelli

Matt Pina* Position No. 3: Victor Pennington* Position No. 5:

(Melissa Musser*-not running for re-election) Traci Buxton

Patricio Mendoza

Harry S. Steinmetz Position No. 7:

(Dave Kaplan*-not running for re-election) Chad Harper

Matthew Mahoney

Martinelli, 27 (pictured, right) is a former campaign manager for Democratic King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove and a graduate of Mt. Rainier High School. He studied journalism and environmental science at The Evergreen State College before becoming Communications Director for Sensible Washington, an organization dedicated to reformation of the State’s drug laws.

Martinelli is a father of two, ages four and one, and has a record of success working for progressive causes such as same-sex marriage, animal welfare and environmentalism. He has served as an elected Democratic Precinct Committee Officer since 2012.

In the coming weeks, Martinelli says he will be releasing a bold set of policy initiatives for the City, including proposals on minimum wage, increased police protection, creative sources of new revenue, and ensuring the Des Moines Marina remains free to all residents.

“As a member of the Des Moines City Council, my top priority will be ensuring that City government works for everyday people and not just developers and big interest lobbyists,” Martinelli said in a statement. “I will be spending the coming months knocking on thousands of doors in every neighborhood to ask my neighbors what they really want their councilors to focus on.”

For additional information contact Anthony Martinelli at 206-799-8696.

13 SHARES Facebook Twitter



