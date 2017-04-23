Education, Headlines, Browse > Home Politics / King County Elections hosting two Candidate Workshops April 28 & 29

King County Elections hosting two Candidate Workshops April 28 & 29

Interested in running for office? If so, King County Elections might be able to help – they’re hosting two candidate workshops to discuss:

How to file for office

How to submit your voters’ pamphlet information Campaign sign regulations

Basic campaign finance information

WHEN: Friday, April 28 from 2­–4 p.m. & Saturday, April 29 from 9–­11 a.m.

WHERE: King County Elections, 919 SW Grady Way, Renton 98057

RSVP: [email protected]

