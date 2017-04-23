King County Elections hosting two Candidate Workshops April 28 & 29
Interested in running for office? If so, King County Elections might be able to help – they’re hosting two candidate workshops to discuss:
- How to file for office
- How to submit your voters’ pamphlet information Campaign sign regulations
- Basic campaign finance information
WHEN: Friday, April 28 from 2–4 p.m. & Saturday, April 29 from 9–11 a.m.
WHERE: King County Elections, 919 SW Grady Way, Renton 98057
RSVP: [email protected]