King County Elections hosting two Candidate Workshops April 28 & 29

Interested in running for office? If so, King County Elections might be able to help – they’re hosting two candidate workshops to discuss:

  • How to file for office
  • How to submit your voters’ pamphlet information Campaign sign regulations
  • Basic campaign finance information

WHEN: Friday, April 28 from 2­–4 p.m. & Saturday, April 29 from 9–­11 a.m.

WHERE: King County Elections, 919 SW Grady Way, Renton 98057

RSVP: [email protected]

Posted by on Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 1:57 pm 
