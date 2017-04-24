Next Waterland Wine & Art Walk will be Saturday, May 13
The next Waterland Wine & Art Walk will be held on Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., along S. Marine View Drive at four great family-friendly locations.
“Join Destination Des Moines with the Des Moines Arts Commission and the Des Moines Area Yacht Club as we host the
Waterland Wine & Art Walk in benefit of the Waterland Festival events & Des Moines 4th of July Fireworks.”
Wine tastings are $1 per tasting. Cash only please.
Donations will be accepted at each location to support the DDM Fireworks Event in July.
Locations, Artists and Wineries will be announced soon.