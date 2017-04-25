Arts, Entertainment, Featured Stories, Browse > Home Headlines / Bowie Vision, Cherry Cherry & more will be at 2017 Beach Park Concert Series

Bowie Vision, Cherry Cherry & more will be at 2017 Beach Park Concert Series

Concerts in the Park at Des Moines Beach Park will feature tribute bands Bowie Vision (David Bowie), Cherry Cherry (Neil Diamond), Mantra (Santana) and many others, on Wednesday nights from July 12 – Aug. 23.

Bring the whole family, your camping chair, a picnic and enjoy a variety of music enjoy the sun and sunset of Puget Sound.

Donations always welcome and appreciated to keep the arts alive in our beautiful city!

Concert dates are on Wednesdays from 7–8:30 p.m., from July 12th – August 23rd.

