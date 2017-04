Arts, Entertainment, Fundraising, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / Fundraiser Plant & Garden Sale will be Saturday at North Hill Community Center

A ‘Garden Gala’ Plant & Garden Sale fundraiser will be held this Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the North Hill Community Club, located at 20827 3rd Ave South.

This event will benefit the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center.

Indoor/Outdoor Plants

Handcrafted Garden Art

Refurbished Garden Tools

Meet Master Gardeners

Learn about Mason Bees & Worm Culture

