Blogvertorial, Education, Headlines, Browse > Home Sports / Highline Premier FC tryouts for boys & girls born in 2006-7 start April 25

Sponsored Post

Highline Premier FC tryouts for boys & girls born in 2006-7 start April 25

No Comments Print This Post

Highline Premier FC has had fantastic tryouts for all age groups up to this point and formed some solid teams for the 2017/18 season, and next up are for girls and boys born in 2006 and 2007 with tryouts set for April 25, 26 & 28 at Walt Hundley:

Girls: 5:45 – 7:15 p.m.

Boys: 7:15 – 8:45 p.m.

Also, because of strong demand, they will be holding additional supplemental tryouts for the 2009 age group on April 25 & 26 at Walt Hundley from 5:45 – 7:15 p.m.

Take this opportunity to register your child by clicking here – Team Tryouts – and have them showcase their skills with some of the best talent in the surrounding area and receive some amazing coaching to boot.

“See you on the pitch!”

Walt Hundley Park is located at 6920 34th Ave SW in West Seattle:

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]



