REMINDER: Community Forum on airplane noise is Wednesday night

REMINDER : The Des Moines Chapter of the National Quiet Skies Coalition will hold a Community Forum this Wednesday, April 26, 2017, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Mt. Rainier High School.

This free and open meeting will discuss issues with new fight paths over the City and related noise, the status of NextGen flight procedures, and the overall impacts of Sea-Tac Airport operations on human health and the environment and more.

The group will provide a comprehensive half-hour overview presentation titled “Fight the Flight 101: everything you ever wanted to know about why those jets are flying low, new routes over our cities,” followed by several expert speakers.

The meeting will also include the unveiling of a ‘Report Card’ for the City of Des Moines regarding this issue.

For the event’s final segment, the group has invited each member of the Des Moines City Council to attend the meeting in order to participate in a question and answer session.

A copy of the event flyer is here (PDF file).

Quiet Skies Puget Sound is the 29th chapter of the National Quiet Skies Coalition https://nqsc.org/. The Des Moines group works with citizen groups all over the Puget Sound region, including the Burien Quiet Skies Coalition.

Mt. Rainier High School is located at 22450 19th Ave South:

