Looking for your next great adventure – how about Scuba Diving?

Come on out to TL Sea Diving’s ‘Discover Pool Night’ on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 from 7 – 10 p.m. and discover a Scuba intro, Dry Suit experiences, Peak Performance Buoyancy, and the excitement of a DPV underwater scooter!

Explore it all for a low $15.00 registration fee.

The team at TL Sea Diving are friendly and LOVE to welcome those new to the sport, or seasoned divers of all kinds. They are passionate about diving adventures and offer courses and all the equipment to turn you into a diving enthusiast too!. Whether your dream is exploring the Puget Sound or tropical waters in far flung locales, it can all start at TL Sea Diving, conveniently located on Pacific Hwy S. in DesMoines, WA.

Discover pool night is a great time to refresh skills or see if diving is right for you. Don’t miss this opportunity to embrace a new adventure all in a comfortable and safe environment. Space is limited, register today.

