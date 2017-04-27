Business, Fundraising, Browse > Home Headlines / REMINDER: ‘Dining Out for Life’ fundraiser for Lifelong is TONIGHT

REMINDER : TONIGHT – Thursday, April 27, from 5 – 10 p.m. – some local restaurants will host ‘Dining Out For Life,’ an annual fundraiser for Lifelong:

Archie’s Mexican Restaurant: (206) 436-0850

Smarty Pants Garage: (206) 457-8181

Noble Barton: (206) 375-6037

Locol Barley and Vine: (206) 708-7725

Participating restaurants will donate part of today’s proceeds to feed those fighting hunger and illness. Proceeds benefit Lifelong’s vital programs, including their food program Chicken Soup Brigade.

From Lifelong:

“Because of your support (and the support of others like you!) in 2016 we were able to feed over 1,900 individuals by providing 36,500 bags of groceries and 170,000 nutritious meals to those in need. Dining Out for Life is one of our biggest, most important fundraisers of the year—it’s been going strong in Seattle for over 20 years, and ensures that our food program, Chicken Soup Brigade, can continue to provide our clients with healthy food catered to their specific medical conditions. DOFL also ensures that our other life-saving programs can continue to support the clients who need them the most.”

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/738796279614794/

