Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: Adorable 3-BD & Unique 4-BD in Normandy Park

WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend.

The first Open House is an absolutely adorable 3-bedroom home priced at just $269,950!:

Absolutely Adorable! Nestled in the trees in the centrally located Boulevard Park neighborhood, this greater Seattle area home offers peace and tranquility while being only moments from the city. You can see the pride of ownership inside and detailed landscaping of the park like setting outside. This home has 880 sq ft of finished living space and includes an entire 880 sq ft of unfinished yet fully usable basement space and two outbuildings. It’s a steal at under $300,000 – come see it today!

WHEN: Friday, April 28: 3–6 p.m. & Saturday, April 29: 12–4 p.m.

WHERE: 11245 Roseberg Ave S., Seattle, WA 98168 (MAP, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $269,950

MLS Number: 1110883

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Year Built: 1944

Approximate House SqFt: 1,760 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 9,844 s.f.

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Site Features:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Deck

Fenced-Partially

Outbuildings

Patio

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

The second Open House is this unique 4-bedroom, 2-story home in Normandy Park, open this Sunday, April 30 from Noon – 3 p.m.:

This unique home has two floors with new kitchens with granite counter tops and all appliances stay, appliances on the main floor are brand new. New vinyl, the hardwood floors have been redone, both floors have washer & dryer, new carpet on the stairs. The decks on both levels have been redone with trex planks. New Hardi-plank siding. The lower level is a MIL studio with a 3/4 bath washer/dryer hook-ups & 220 for an apt. size range. The home is light & bright. Upper floor has Sound views!

WHEN: Sunday, April 30: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 21618 4th Place S., Normandy Park, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $599,000

MLS Number: 1099514

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.75

Year Built: 1995

Approximate House SqFt: 2,600 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 5,245 s.f.

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Site Features:

2nd Kitchen

Built-In Vacuum

Dining Room

Deck

RV Parking

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.

