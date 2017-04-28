Learn about ‘The Woodmont Dock Raid-Story of Roy Olmstead’ on Wed. May 10

No Comments Print This Post

Local historian/lawyer/writer Steve Edmiston (pictured, left) will present ‘The Woodmont Dock Raid – Story of Roy Olmstead’ at a fundraiser for the Des Moines Historical Society on Wednesday, May 10, from 7 – 9 p.m.

Here’s the overview of this compelling, local and historic true story (that should be made into a film!):

On Thanksgiving Day, 1925, Roy Olmstead, the Northwest’s most notorious and beloved bootlegger, was captured by federal Prohibition agents on the Woodmont Dock in Des Moines. Local historian/lawyer/writer Steve Edmiston will discuss the details of what became known as “the Woodmont Dock Raid,” including: the wire-tapping of Olmstead’s phones

the corruption that blanketed Olmstead’s arrest

the three trials (including the 89-defendant, largest trial in prohibition history)

the infamous U.S. Supreme Court search-and-seizure wiretapping decision in Olmstead v. U.S.

Olmstead’s time at the McNeil Island Federal Penitentiary

and his ultimate pardon – on Christmas Day, 1935 – by President Franklin Roosevelt.

The cost is $5 for society members, and $10 for the general public.

WHAT: “The Woodmont Dock Raid – Story of Roy Olmstead” WHEN: Wednesday, May 10, from 7 – 9 p.m. WHERE: Des Moines United Methodist Church, located at 22225 9th Ave S. (map below). COST: $5 for Des Moines Historical Society members, and $10 for general public. Strawberry shortcake dessert provided.

Proceeds will support the Des Moines Historical Society’s future public programs and museum renovation.

For more info:

6 SHARES Facebook Twitter



