Learn about ‘The Woodmont Dock Raid-Story of Roy Olmstead’ on Wed. May 10
Local historian/lawyer/writer Steve Edmiston (pictured, left) will present ‘The Woodmont Dock Raid – Story of Roy Olmstead’ at a fundraiser for the Des Moines Historical Society on Wednesday, May 10, from 7 – 9 p.m.
Here’s the overview of this compelling, local and historic true story (that should be made into a film!):
On Thanksgiving Day, 1925, Roy Olmstead, the Northwest’s most notorious and beloved bootlegger, was captured by federal Prohibition agents on the Woodmont Dock in Des Moines.
Local historian/lawyer/writer Steve Edmiston will discuss the details of what became known as “the Woodmont Dock Raid,” including:
- the wire-tapping of Olmstead’s phones
- the corruption that blanketed Olmstead’s arrest
- the three trials (including the 89-defendant, largest trial in prohibition history)
- the infamous U.S. Supreme Court search-and-seizure wiretapping decision in Olmstead v. U.S.
- Olmstead’s time at the McNeil Island Federal Penitentiary
- and his ultimate pardon – on Christmas Day, 1935 – by President Franklin Roosevelt.
The cost is $5 for society members, and $10 for the general public.
WHAT: “The Woodmont Dock Raid – Story of Roy Olmstead”
WHEN: Wednesday, May 10, from 7 – 9 p.m.
WHERE: Des Moines United Methodist Church, located at 22225 9th Ave S. (map below).
COST: $5 for Des Moines Historical Society members, and $10 for general public. Strawberry shortcake dessert provided.
Proceeds will support the Des Moines Historical Society’s future public programs and museum renovation.
For more info: