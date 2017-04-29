SAVE THE DATE: Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market’s opens Saturday, June 3!

The Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market’s opening day will be Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. with the popular Food Truck-In, featuring over 10 Trucks.

The Saturday market will run from June thru September at the Marina, located at 22307 Dock Avenue.

Back again by popular demand is the Sunset Markets, held every Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. from July thru August. Patrons can shop, have dinner at the food trucks and then walk a short distance into the Beach Park for the Arts Commission’s Free Music in the Park series.

New this year is paid parking. Show your purchases at the info booth to receive your FREE two hour paid parking validation.

The market is happy to announce that with all our healthy eating programs for qualifying shoppers there will be available over $1,000 worth of vouchers to hand out every market day (Sat. & Wed.).

The Market and King Conservation District are continuing their Healthy Eating Initiative for qualified seniors in our area. Last season the program issued over $15,000 worth of vouchers. Once individuals sign up they will receive a $10

voucher for purchase of fruits and vegetables. Also included in the program is free door to door pickup service provided every other week by the Hyde Shuttle from Sound Generations of King County. Just call 206-727-6262 to schedule your pick up.

Also back this year at the market is another healthy eating initiative for low income families called Fresh Bucks. Come to the market, swipe your EBT card and it will double your dollars (up to $10) per person. Both these programs are good on Saturday and Wednesday markets.

The Des Moines Area Food Bank will start their free snack and lunch program for children and teens on June 17th at the market. For the Sunset Markets they will have afternoon snacks and supper. For more information on this program go to http://www.myfoodbank.org/summermeals.html.

The popular Clutter to Cash sale is back again for three days this season. June 24, July 22 and August 19th. People can rent a booth space to sell your clutter (bring your own tables) or come to shop on Saturday during the Farmers Market hours.

To follow market’s happen’ns every week, check The Waterland Blog for Wanolitto’s Market Musing column, the web site DMFM.org or our weekly email newsletter.

