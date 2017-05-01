Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Jobs / JOBS: Elliott Bay Brewing Co. looking to hire Line Cooks & Food Servers

JOBS: Elliott Bay Brewing Co. looking to hire Line Cooks & Food Servers

Elliott Bay Brewing is looking to hire Line Cooks & Food Servers:

Seeking Qualified Line Cooks

Elliott Bay Brewing Co. is currently seeking Qualified Enthusiastic Line Cooks with leadership potential at our West Seattle Pub.

Candidates must have critical thinking abilities, maturity, passion, nerves of steel and mad line skills. This is a full-time opportunity with consistent high volume.

We are a great group of people that are passionate about organic beer, a progressive pub menu, building community and genuine service to our guests. If that sounds like an environment where you would thrive – let’s connect.

Apply in person Monday through Friday between 2 and 4 pm at 4720 California Ave SW Seattle, WA 98116 , please bring your resume and references or apply through Craigslist.

What Elliott Bay Needs:

The successful candidate will have at least 1+ years in a Kitchen

Must be able to stand, bend, and stoop for long periods of time

Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds on a regular basis

Self Starter

Cool as a Cucumber under Pressure

Appreciate and Promote Team Work

Punctual, Positive and Flexible

Basic Butchery and Advanced Knife Skills

Able to Read and Sell Tickets

This job will require nights and weekends

What Elliott Bay Brewing Co. Promotes:

Positive Work Environment

Encourages Growth

Rewards Hard Work

Competitive Wages

Great Compensation in our Neighborhood

Cheers!

Seeking Experienced Food Servers

Elliott Bay Brewhouse is looking for “beer-loving, centered, people-pleasing, quick-witted, fast, drama-free” experienced food servers to join our Burien Pub team. Availability must include nights and weekends. We are a great group of people that are passionate about organic beer, a progressive pub menu, building community and genuine service to our guests. If that sounds like an environment where you would thrive — let’s connect.

Apply in person Monday through Friday between 2 and 4 pm at 255 SW 152nd St. Burien, WA 98166, please bring your resume and references or through email [email protected].

Job Requirements:

Must have a current food handlers permit & a current Class 13 Alcohol Certification Permit

Previous restaurant service experience

Strong interpersonal and verbal communication skills

Ability to stand for extended periods of time

Must be able to lift and carry 25 pounds

Cheers!

