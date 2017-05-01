JOBS: Elliott Bay Brewing Co. looking to hire Line Cooks & Food Servers
Elliott Bay Brewing is looking to hire Line Cooks & Food Servers:
Seeking Qualified Line Cooks
Elliott Bay Brewing Co. is currently seeking Qualified Enthusiastic Line Cooks with leadership potential at our West Seattle Pub.
Candidates must have critical thinking abilities, maturity, passion, nerves of steel and mad line skills. This is a full-time opportunity with consistent high volume.
We are a great group of people that are passionate about organic beer, a progressive pub menu, building community and genuine service to our guests. If that sounds like an environment where you would thrive – let’s connect.
Apply in person Monday through Friday between 2 and 4 pm at 4720 California Ave SW Seattle, WA 98116 , please bring your resume and references or apply through Craigslist.
What Elliott Bay Needs:
- The successful candidate will have at least 1+ years in a Kitchen
- Must be able to stand, bend, and stoop for long periods of time
- Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds on a regular basis
- Self Starter
- Cool as a Cucumber under Pressure
- Appreciate and Promote Team Work
- Punctual, Positive and Flexible
- Basic Butchery and Advanced Knife Skills
- Able to Read and Sell Tickets
- This job will require nights and weekends
What Elliott Bay Brewing Co. Promotes:
- Positive Work Environment
- Encourages Growth
- Rewards Hard Work
- Competitive Wages
- Great Compensation in our Neighborhood
Cheers!
Seeking Experienced Food Servers
Elliott Bay Brewhouse is looking for “beer-loving, centered, people-pleasing, quick-witted, fast, drama-free” experienced food servers to join our Burien Pub team. Availability must include nights and weekends. We are a great group of people that are passionate about organic beer, a progressive pub menu, building community and genuine service to our guests. If that sounds like an environment where you would thrive — let’s connect.
Apply in person Monday through Friday between 2 and 4 pm at 255 SW 152nd St. Burien, WA 98166, please bring your resume and references or through email [email protected].
Job Requirements:
- Must have a current food handlers permit & a current Class 13 Alcohol Certification Permit
- Previous restaurant service experience
- Strong interpersonal and verbal communication skills
- Ability to stand for extended periods of time
- Must be able to lift and carry 25 pounds
Cheers!
