Highline Premier FC tryouts for Girls & Boys born between 2005-2003 on now


A friendly reminder that Highline Premier FC is conducting tryouts for the 2017/18 season for the birth years listed below, starting next week.

This week is for Girls and Boys born between 2005-2003:

All tryouts are being held at Walt Hundley Field – West Seattle at SW Myrtle and 34th Ave SW. Come check them out!

Visit http://www.highlinepremier.com/tryouts to register today!

We look forward to having you join the HPFC Family!

Tryouts for Birth Years 2005-2003 (Boys & Girls):

  • May 2, 3, & 5 @ Walt Hundley

Girls: 5:45-7:15p (Birth Year 2006 also invited to walk up):

  • Boys: 7:15-8:45p

Tryouts for High School Girls • Birth Year 2002 -1999:

  • May 9, 10, & 13 at Walt Hundley, 6:00-7:30p

Supplemental Tryout for High School Boys 2002:

  • May 3 & 5th at Walt Hundley, 7:15-8:45p

If you have questions or would like to schedule your player for an open session please contact:

Posted by on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 11:29 am 
