Highline Premier FC tryouts for Girls & Boys born between 2005-2003 on now

A friendly reminder that Highline Premier FC is conducting tryouts for the 2017/18 season for the birth years listed below, starting next week.

This week is for Girls and Boys born between 2005-2003:

All tryouts are being held at Walt Hundley Field – West Seattle at SW Myrtle and 34th Ave SW. Come check them out! Visit http://www.highlinepremier.com/tryouts to register today! We look forward to having you join the HPFC Family! Tryouts for Birth Years 2005-2003 (Boys & Girls): May 2, 3, & 5 @ Walt Hundley Girls: 5:45-7:15p (Birth Year 2006 also invited to walk up): Boys: 7:15-8:45p Tryouts for High School Girls • Birth Year 2002 -1999: May 9, 10, & 13 at Walt Hundley, 6:00-7:30p Supplemental Tryout for High School Boys 2002: May 3 & 5th at Walt Hundley, 7:15-8:45p If you have questions or would like to schedule your player for an open session please contact: Birth Years 2008- 2005; Jake Gordon, Juniors Director [email protected]

Birth Years 2004 -1998; Patrick Delaney, Technical Director [email protected]

