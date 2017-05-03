Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Jobs / JOBS: HMSHost holding Restaurant Job Fair at Sea-Tac Airport Tuesday, May 9

JOBS: HMSHost holding Restaurant Job Fair at Sea-Tac Airport Tuesday, May 9

HMSHOST TO HOST JOB FAIR FOR VARIETY OF RESTAURANTS AT

SEATTLE-TACOMA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT.

Multiple opportunities available! Interview with hiring managers!

WHO: HMSHost at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport WHAT: Job Fair – HMSHost is seeking to fill restaurant positions at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Positions available include Cook, Barista, Customer Service Attendant. WHEN: Tuesday, May 9th, 2017: 2 – 4 p.m. WHERE: Sea-Tac Int’l Airport at HMS Host Office, Room #306 Candidates encouraged to bring a resume and must have open availability.

Work with the brands you love!

Anthony’s as a COOK

Starbucks as a BARISTA

Dish D’lish as CSA

All positions are full-time with benefits.

VARIETY OF BENEFITS INCLUDE:

50% off meal discounts

Employee parking is available

Family member benefits include: medical, dental, vision care and life insurance

And more!

HMSHost benefits vary by location and some associates may not be eligible for certain benefits. Associates covered by a collective bargaining agreement may be eligible for different benefits. HMSHost reserves the right to amend and/or terminate a benefit plan at any time.

THE COMPANY

When travelers make their way through over 200+ airports, motorways, malls and specialty destinations across the U.S. and Canada, HMSHost Associates are waiting with a warm welcome. A subsidiary of Autogrill S.p.A, the world’s largest provider of food and beverage to the traveling public, HMSHost offers a world of opportunities that help our Associates develop rewarding and satisfying careers. Are you ready to join a world leader? Come discover who we are, what we’re doing and where we’re going. Then come along with us.

We’ve been making travelers (and our Associates!) smile for over 100 years.

We’re the largest Global Franchise with 37,000 Associates and annual sales in excess of $2.8 Billion, operating in more than 100 airports around the globe including the 44 of the 50 busiest airports in North America.

Autogrill S.p.A offers career opportunities in 31 countries and employs over 57,000 people.

We’re where “Green” starts. Check out our sustainability initiative:www.hmshost.com/about-us/sustainability/

Between financial contributions and job creation, HMSHost is proud to help support such worthwhile organizations as Feeding America, the Children’s Miracle Network, the USO, and many more.

We are honored to be recognized by our peers as an industry leader: www.hmshost.com/newsroom/industry-awards/

#HMSHost

Feeling Good on the Move.

www.hmshost.com/careers

EOE – Minority/Female/Disabled/Veteran/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity – DFWP

Background check will be required prior to beginning employment.

