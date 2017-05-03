JOBS: HMSHost holding Restaurant Job Fair at Sea-Tac Airport Tuesday, May 9
HMSHOST TO HOST JOB FAIR FOR VARIETY OF RESTAURANTS AT
SEATTLE-TACOMA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT.
Multiple opportunities available! Interview with hiring managers!
WHO: HMSHost at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
WHAT: Job Fair – HMSHost is seeking to fill restaurant positions at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Positions available include Cook, Barista, Customer Service Attendant.
WHEN: Tuesday, May 9th, 2017: 2 – 4 p.m.
WHERE: Sea-Tac Int’l Airport at HMS Host Office, Room #306
Candidates encouraged to bring a resume and must have open availability.
Work with the brands you love!
- Anthony’s as a COOK
- Starbucks as a BARISTA
- Dish D’lish as CSA
All positions are full-time with benefits.
VARIETY OF BENEFITS INCLUDE:
- 50% off meal discounts
- Employee parking is available
- Family member benefits include: medical, dental, vision care and life insurance
- And more!
HMSHost benefits vary by location and some associates may not be eligible for certain benefits. Associates covered by a collective bargaining agreement may be eligible for different benefits. HMSHost reserves the right to amend and/or terminate a benefit plan at any time.
THE COMPANY
When travelers make their way through over 200+ airports, motorways, malls and specialty destinations across the U.S. and Canada, HMSHost Associates are waiting with a warm welcome. A subsidiary of Autogrill S.p.A, the world’s largest provider of food and beverage to the traveling public, HMSHost offers a world of opportunities that help our Associates develop rewarding and satisfying careers. Are you ready to join a world leader? Come discover who we are, what we’re doing and where we’re going. Then come along with us.
- We’ve been making travelers (and our Associates!) smile for over 100 years.
- We’re the largest Global Franchise with 37,000 Associates and annual sales in excess of $2.8 Billion, operating in more than 100 airports around the globe including the 44 of the 50 busiest airports in North America.
- Autogrill S.p.A offers career opportunities in 31 countries and employs over 57,000 people.
- We’re where “Green” starts. Check out our sustainability initiative:www.hmshost.com/about-us/sustainability/
- Between financial contributions and job creation, HMSHost is proud to help support such worthwhile organizations as Feeding America, the Children’s Miracle Network, the USO, and many more.
- We are honored to be recognized by our peers as an industry leader: www.hmshost.com/newsroom/industry-awards/
#HMSHost
Feeling Good on the Move.
EOE – Minority/Female/Disabled/Veteran/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity – DFWP
Background check will be required prior to beginning employment.
[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]