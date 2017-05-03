Browse > Home / Arts, Education, Entertainment, Headlines / Mount Rainier High School Drama’s ‘The Addams Family’ opens Thursday!

Mount Rainier High School Drama’s ‘The Addams Family’ opens Thursday!


Mount Rainier High School Drama Production The Addams Family opens on May 4, 7 p.m.!

The production continues May 5, 6, 12 &13, with performances at 7 p.m., and an additional matinee performance on Sunday, May 6 at 2 p.m.

The  Mount Rainier High School Theater is the spot to be for this hilarious musical production.

Tickets are $10/$8 with ASB.

According to their Facebook page: “We have incredible sets and a full orchestra! This is THE production to see!!!!”

https://www.facebook.com/MRHSTheater/

The blog’s very own Cassidy Huff plays Grandma Addams (pictured above, lower right), add we think we spy a Hi-Liners musical theater alum as well in some promotional photos.

Posted by on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 3:37 pm 
