Mount Rainier High School Drama’s ‘The Addams Family’ opens Thursday!
Mount Rainier High School Drama Production The Addams Family opens on May 4, 7 p.m.!
The production continues May 5, 6, 12 &13, with performances at 7 p.m., and an additional matinee performance on Sunday, May 6 at 2 p.m.
The Mount Rainier High School Theater is the spot to be for this hilarious musical production.
Tickets are $10/$8 with ASB.
According to their Facebook page: “We have incredible sets and a full orchestra! This is THE production to see!!!!”
The blog’s very own Cassidy Huff plays Grandma Addams (pictured above, lower right), add we think we spy a Hi-Liners musical theater alum as well in some promotional photos.