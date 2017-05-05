Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: Two New Modern 2-BDs in West Seattle & Ballard

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: Two New Modern 2-BDs in West Seattle & Ballard

WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend.

The first Open House is a brand new, 2-bedroom 2-bath modern home in West Seattle:

Welcome Home to designer finishes & all the amenities you are looking for in a new home! With no detail spared you will make your way into your living, dining & Kitchen off the 1st floor. In the kitchen you will find two tone lacquer cabinets with stainless steel appliances & Quartz counter tops. On the 2nd floor you will find your Den/Office space by a full bath & bedroom. As you arrive on the top master suite enjoy your Spa inspired bath with wall to wall tile! Dont miss the roof top party!

WHEN: Both Saturday, May 6 & Sunday, May 7: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 6313 42nd Ave SW Unit A, West Seattle, WA 98136 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $525,000

MLS Number: 1117346

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 2017

Approximate House SqFt: 1,309 s.f.

Site Features:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

High Tech Cabling

Cement Planked

Wood Products

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

The second Open House is a modern 2-bedroom home in Seattle’s Most Eccentric Neighborhood – Ballard!:

Welcome Home to Seattle’s Most Eccentric Neighborhood – Ballard! Boasting all of today’s finest modern finishes with a touch of elegance featuring hardwood floors throughout your 1st Floor LDK. Arrive to your vaulted ceiling den off the 2nd Floor with a convenient bath & full bedroom. Find your way to the grand top floor Master Suite fitted with your Spa-Size Rainshower. Lastly but not to say the very least enjoy the luxuries of urban living with evenings celebrated on your roof top deck!

WHEN: Both Saturday, May 5 & Sunday, May 6: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 2431 NW 62nd St Unit C, Seattle, WA 98107 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $745,000

MLS Number: 1116912

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 2017

Approximate House SqFt: 1,507 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 1,515 s.f.

Site Features:

Spa-Size Rainshower

Vaulted ceiling den

Hardwood

Wall to Wall Carpet

One word: Ballard!

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.

