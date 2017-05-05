Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: Two New Modern 2-BDs in West Seattle & Ballard
WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend.
The first Open House is a brand new, 2-bedroom 2-bath modern home in West Seattle:
Welcome Home to designer finishes & all the amenities you are looking for in a new home!
With no detail spared you will make your way into your living, dining & Kitchen off the 1st floor.
In the kitchen you will find two tone lacquer cabinets with stainless steel appliances & Quartz counter tops.
On the 2nd floor you will find your Den/Office space by a full bath & bedroom.
As you arrive on the top master suite enjoy your Spa inspired bath with wall to wall tile! Dont miss the roof top party!
WHEN: Both Saturday, May 6 & Sunday, May 7: 1 – 3 p.m.
WHERE: 6313 42nd Ave SW Unit A, West Seattle, WA 98136 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $525,000
- MLS Number: 1117346
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Year Built: 2017
- Approximate House SqFt: 1,309 s.f.
Site Features:
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- High Tech Cabling
- Cement Planked
- Wood Products
Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to see the full, detailed listing.
The second Open House is a modern 2-bedroom home in Seattle’s Most Eccentric Neighborhood – Ballard!:
Welcome Home to Seattle’s Most Eccentric Neighborhood – Ballard!
Boasting all of today’s finest modern finishes with a touch of elegance featuring hardwood floors throughout your 1st Floor LDK.
Arrive to your vaulted ceiling den off the 2nd Floor with a convenient bath & full bedroom.
Find your way to the grand top floor Master Suite fitted with your Spa-Size Rainshower.
Lastly but not to say the very least enjoy the luxuries of urban living with evenings celebrated on your roof top deck!
WHERE: 2431 NW 62nd St Unit C, Seattle, WA 98107 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $745,000
- MLS Number: 1116912
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Year Built: 2017
- Approximate House SqFt: 1,507 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 1,515 s.f.
Site Features:
- Spa-Size Rainshower
- Vaulted ceiling den
- Hardwood
- Wall to Wall Carpet
- One word: Ballard!
Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to see the full, detailed listing.
Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.
