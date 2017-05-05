Browse > Home / Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: Two New Modern 2-BDs in West Seattle & Ballard
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: Two New Modern 2-BDs in West Seattle & Ballard


WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend.

The first Open House is a brand new, 2-bedroom 2-bath modern home in West Seattle:

Welcome Home to designer finishes & all the amenities you are looking for in a new home!

With no detail spared you will make your way into your living, dining & Kitchen off the 1st floor.

In the kitchen you will find two tone lacquer cabinets with stainless steel appliances & Quartz counter tops.

On the 2nd floor you will find your Den/Office space by a full bath & bedroom.

As you arrive on the top master suite enjoy your Spa inspired bath with wall to wall tile! Dont miss the roof top party!

WHEN: Both Saturday, May 6 & Sunday, May 7: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 6313 42nd Ave SW Unit A, West Seattle, WA 98136 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $525,000
  • MLS Number: 1117346
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Year Built: 2017
  • Approximate House SqFt: 1,309 s.f.

Site Features:

  • Dble Pane/Strm Windw
  • High Tech Cabling
  • Cement Planked
  • Wood Products

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

The second Open House is a modern 2-bedroom home in Seattle’s Most Eccentric Neighborhood – Ballard!:

Welcome Home to Seattle’s Most Eccentric Neighborhood – Ballard!

Boasting all of today’s finest modern finishes with a touch of elegance featuring hardwood floors throughout your 1st Floor LDK.

Arrive to your vaulted ceiling den off the 2nd Floor with a convenient bath & full bedroom.

Find your way to the grand top floor Master Suite fitted with your Spa-Size Rainshower.

Lastly but not to say the very least enjoy the luxuries of urban living with evenings celebrated on your roof top deck!

WHEN: Both Saturday, May 5 & Sunday, May 6: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 2431 NW 62nd St Unit C, Seattle, WA 98107 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $745,000
  • MLS Number: 1116912
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Year Built: 2017
  • Approximate House SqFt: 1,507 s.f.
  • Approximate Lot SqFt: 1,515 s.f.

Site Features:

  • Spa-Size Rainshower
  • Vaulted ceiling den
  • Hardwood
  • Wall to Wall Carpet
  • One word: Ballard!

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.

Posted by on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 8:38 am 
