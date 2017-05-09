Fundraising, Browse > Home Headlines / Be sure to help ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ at your mailbox this Saturday, May 13

Be sure to help ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ at your mailbox this Saturday, May 13

No Comments Print This Post

The 25th annual Letter Carriers’ ‘Stamp Out Hunger®’ Food Drive is this Saturday, May 13, and YOU can help end hunger in our community by simply leaving non-perishable food donations at your mailbox.

Courtesy our friends at the White Center Food Bank, here are some suggested donations:

NOT Expired Canned Goods like meat or vegetables

Dried rice, pastas, granolas, and other foods

Rice Noodles, rice wrappers, and other cultural items

Packaged spices

Shelf-stable milk

What not to donate:

Self-Canned Goods

Frozen Foods that require freezing

Anything open

Expired items

As letter carriers are keenly aware, too many of their customers live in challenging situations, uncertain of where their next meal will come.

“We deliver to every address in America at least six days a week,” NALC President Fredric Rolando said, “and because we’re such a consistent and familiar presence in neighborhoods, we’re all too familiar with the unfortunate reality of ongoing hunger.”

Over the last 24 national food drives, letter carriers have collected more than 1.5 billion pounds of food, helped by untold thousands of fellow postal employees, retired letter carriers, family members and friends.

The food is then distributed to local food banks and pantries within the same communities where it was collected.

Here’s a video with more info:

To learn more about the Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, visit nalc.org/food and follow the drive on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. And be sure to use the hashtag #StampOutHunger when talking about the food drive on social media.

4 SHARES Facebook Twitter



