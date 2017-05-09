Is customer service part of your marketing strategy? (HINT: it should be!)

By Andrea H. Reay

President/CEO

Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

Customer service is not something business owners and managers traditionally think of when they are developing a marketing or advertising strategy. However, here at the Chamber, we encourage our members to think innovatively and use customer service and engagement opportunities as part of their overall marketing approach. Why? Because when you provide superior customer service, you are positioning your business to not only make that initial sale today, but create brand and customer loyalty for the future – thereby guaranteeing a solid and dependable income stream. With customer service, therefore being integral to the bottom line for any business, managers and entrepreneurs must consider customer service and engagement as part of their overall marketing strategy.

Increasing customer satisfaction and the customer experience is a reliable indicator of future profitability. If all of your customers today are also your customers tomorrow, you are building a loyal following that will help shelter your business from market and economic swings. Your loyal customers are also likely to talk about your business to their family and friends. Jason Mittelstaedt, CMO at RightNow, recently reiterated that idea saying:

“Friends and colleagues’ endorsements, discussed in real life or through Twitter and Facebook updates, are more likely to drive sales than even a positive user review posted on a site like Yelp or Amazon (but those matter, too).”

According to a survey by the American Marketing Association, 90 percent of consumers trust peer reviews and 70 percent trust online reviews. So, if “real life” endorsements from people we know and trust is the number one way to guarantee future revenue, paying attention to providing superior customer experiences is not just a “nice” thing to do, but necessary to ensure the success of any business.

These loyal customers fast become your brand ambassadors and number one marketing tool. However, to gain that loyal customer, you first need to provide exceptional customer service and engagement experiences. According to a recent Lee Research poll, 91% of customers will not do business with you again if they have a negative experience. We are also likely to tell an average of 9 people when we have a great experience versus 16 if we have a negative experience. This is just part of human nature, we tend to remember the bad experiences more than the good, and like to vent about it-especially on social media. However, with dedicated staff committed to providing superior customer service and experiences your business will be able to count on increased positive reviews and add those happy and engaged customers to your marketing department as they consistently refer their family and friends to your business thereby guaranteeing a steady pipeline of new customers and business.

