Des Moines United Methodist Church holding Huge Rummage Sale Fri. & Sat.

Des Moines United Methodist Church will be holding a Huge Rummage Sale this Friday & Saturday, May 12 & 13, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in Fellowship Hall.

Lots of treasures! Toys, tools, housewares, clothing, furniture, electronics, much more.

This will serve as a fundraiser for their Youth Ministry.

Des Moines United Methodist Church is located at 22225 9th Ave S, Des Moines 98198; phone: 206-878-8301.

More info at desmoinesumc.org

