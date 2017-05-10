Crime, Browse > Home Headlines / Des Moines woman stabs two Tukwila teens in Seattle Tuesday night



Two teens from Tukwila – a 16-year old male and 19-year old female – were stabbed by a woman from Des Moines in an altercation in Seattle Tuesday night, May 9.

Police say that at around 10 p.m. Tuesday, a fight involving several individuals occurred near Martin Luther King Jr. Way and 73rd Place S. (map below). During the fight, someone in the group used pepper spray, and a 23-year old woman from Des Moines used a knife to stab the two victims.

The victims drove away from the scene and went to the Fred Meyer located in Renton, where police and medics responded to the scene.

The 16-year old male was transported to Harborview Medical Center, and was listed in critical condition.

The 19-year old female was transported to Valley Medical Center.

All parties have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

