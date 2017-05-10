Browse > Home / Arts, Crime, Education, Entertainment, Fundraising, Headlines, History, Life / REMINDER: ‘The Woodmont Dock Raid Story of Roy Olmstead’ is TONIGHT

REMINDER: ‘The Woodmont Dock Raid Story of Roy Olmstead’ is TONIGHT


No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

REMINDER: Local historian/lawyer/writer Steve Edmiston (pictured, left) will present ‘The Woodmont Dock Raid – Story of Roy Olmstead’ at a fundraiser for the Des Moines Historical Society TONIGHT – Wednesday, May 10, from 7 – 9 p.m.

The event will take place at Des Moines United Methodist Church.

Here’s the overview of this compelling, local and historic true story (that should be made into a film!):

On Thanksgiving Day, 1925, Roy Olmstead, the Northwest’s most notorious and beloved bootlegger, was captured by federal Prohibition agents on the Woodmont Dock in Des Moines.

Local historian/lawyer/writer Steve Edmiston will discuss the details of what became known as “the Woodmont Dock Raid,” including:

  • the wire-tapping of Olmstead’s phones
  • the corruption that blanketed Olmstead’s arrest
  • the three trials (including the 89-defendant, largest trial in prohibition history)
  • the infamous U.S. Supreme Court search-and-seizure wiretapping decision in Olmstead v. U.S.
  • Olmstead’s time at the McNeil Island Federal Penitentiary
  • and his ultimate pardon – on Christmas Day, 1935 – by President Franklin Roosevelt.

Cost is $5 for society members, and $10 for the general public.

WHAT: “The Woodmont Dock Raid – Story of Roy Olmstead”

WHEN: Wednesday, May 10, from 7 – 9 p.m.

WHERE: Des Moines United Methodist Church, located at 22225 9th Ave S. (map below).

COST: $5 for Des Moines Historical Society members, and $10 for general public. Strawberry shortcake dessert provided.

Proceeds will support the Des Moines Historical Society’s future public programs and museum renovation.

For more info:

No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

Posted by on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 9:50 am 
Filed under Arts, Crime, Education, Entertainment, Fundraising, Headlines, History, Life · Tagged with , , , ,

Share Your Opinion

By participating in our online comment system, you are agreeing to abide by the terms of our comment policy.

...and oh, if you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!