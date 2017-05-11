Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / Happy Mother’s Day from Marina Midwifery, putting Mom in charge!

This Sunday (May 14), we acknowledge the Moms in our lives, recognizing all they have done for us, starting from bringing us into the world.

It seems an appropriate time to talk about birthing and the increasing popularity of midwives, doulas and home or birth center deliveries. These practices are grounded in the belief that birth is a natural process which can be an experience of empowerment for women, rather that a scary or mystifying event. That’s the philosophy shared by Katie Einander and Faisa Farole of Marina Midwifery in Des Moines. They also share a commitment to improving access to midwifery care for underserved communities.

Faisa and Katie have chosen to locate their cozy and inviting clinic in Des Moines partly because of its central location. Their location allows them to provide convenient midwifery services in Seattle, Tukwila, Burien, Renton, Seatac, Tacoma, Kent and more! They also offer a free pregnancy test in a welcoming private atmosphere. Big smiles and relaxed approachable personalities make Katie and Faisa a delight to encounter greeting clients and their families.

Prenatal visits are 45 minutes long and can be scheduled at their clinic or in the comfort of your own home. In home or clinic, they welcome your other children to appointments. The unhurried pace of visits allows Faisa and Katie to share education, advice and options designed to equip mothers with the confidence to create the birthing plan which feels right to them. This may mean nine months of midwifery prenatal care followed by a home or birth center birth or it might mean collaborative care with an OB culminating in a hospital birth attended by an OB with Katie or Faisa in a doula role. It is all about finding the right fit for each family they serve.

Their expert care extends beyond delivery to include two postpartum home visits and two more visits in the office in the 6 weeks after the birth. Postpartum care includes knowledgeable breastfeeding support, information about making family planning decisions and a listening ear for the transition into parenthood. Marina Midwifery is dedicated to giving moms and mothers-to-be the tools and support to take charge of this exciting and life changing event.

Would you like to discover if Marina Midwifery is right for you? Take advantage of their free 60 minute initial consultation visit. They are currently accepting new patients and are only a phone call or email away.

