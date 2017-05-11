Browse > Home / Arts, Entertainment, Featured Stories, Headlines, Life / Normandy Park Arts Festival will be held the weekend of May 20-21

Normandy Park Arts Festival will be held the weekend of May 20-21


Poster art by 2016 arts festival “People’s Choice” award winner Crystal Campbell

The Normandy Park Arts Festival will be held the weekend of May 20-21, 2017, with an Art Show/Competition & Awards, paintings, sculptures, photography, mixed media and more.

The event will be held at Normandy Park City Hall, located at 801 SW 174th Street.

Art will be judged by Bryan Ohno & Donna Trent, and there will also be vendors of local arts & crafts food, treats & coffee.

Saturday, May 20: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.:

  • Artist Sam Sneke live demo: morning
  • Cascade Middle School live music: 10 a.m. & 2 p.m.
  • Ranger & the re-arrangers (jazz): 12 p.m.

Sunday, May 21: 12 – 4 p.m.:

  • Marvista Elementary School Marimba Band: 1 p.m.

Art competition entry/display forms, vendor applications & event updates: normandyparkartsfestival.com

Art can be dropped off at City Hall on May 17 from 5-8 p.m.

Normandy Park City Hall is located at 801 SW 174th Street:

