Rotary Club giving away pair of tickets to Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Festival!

In anticipation of the 8th Annual Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Festival, The Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park is giving away a FREE pair of tickets!

This year’s event – coming Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 – will feature over 20 of the Northwest’s premiere Craft Beer Makers and the musical stylings of Polly O’Keary and The Rhythm Method, Willie & The Whips, Stacy Jones Band, and Lisa Mann.

100% of the net proceeds from this event go to worthy charities like Highline Music4Life, Dictionaries for Highline 3rd Graders, The Des Moines Area Food Bank and many many more.

