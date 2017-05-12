Browse > Home / Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Saturday Open House: 5-BD Mid-Century Beacon Hill Home!
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Saturday Open House: 5-BD Mid-Century Beacon Hill Home!


WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding an Open House this Saturday, May 13, for a 5-bedroom mid-century custom built home in Beacon Hill:

Welcome home to your Mid-Century Custom Built, 1st time on the market Beacon Hill home!

Walk up to your fully matured landscaped yard as you make your way through the front entrance to a large living, dining & remodeled kitchen with granite counters & custom cabinets.

Enjoy the space with three bedrooms off the main floor & two baths.

Don’t worry about the windows, electrical, or plumbing because its all been upgraded!

OG Hardwoods under carpet.

Lastly enjoy your Seattle summer days with A/C.

WHEN: This Saturday, May 13, 2017: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 6320 28th Ave S Seattle, WA 98108 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $599,999
  • MLS Number: 1116789
  • Bedrooms: 5
  • Bathrooms: 2.5
  • Year Built: 1957
  • Approximate House SqFt: 3,120 s.f.
  • Approximate Lot SqFt: 5,002 s.f.

Site Features:

  • Dble Pane/Strm Windw
  • Cable TV
  • Fenced-Fully
  • Patio

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.

Posted by on Friday, May 12, 2017 at 8:55 am 
Posted by on Friday, May 12, 2017 at 8:55 am

