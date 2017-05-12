Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Saturday Open House: 5-BD Mid-Century Beacon Hill Home!
WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding an Open House this Saturday, May 13, for a 5-bedroom mid-century custom built home in Beacon Hill:
Welcome home to your Mid-Century Custom Built, 1st time on the market Beacon Hill home!
Walk up to your fully matured landscaped yard as you make your way through the front entrance to a large living, dining & remodeled kitchen with granite counters & custom cabinets.
Enjoy the space with three bedrooms off the main floor & two baths.
Don’t worry about the windows, electrical, or plumbing because its all been upgraded!
OG Hardwoods under carpet.
Lastly enjoy your Seattle summer days with A/C.
WHEN: This Saturday, May 13, 2017: 1 – 3 p.m.
WHERE: 6320 28th Ave S Seattle, WA 98108 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $599,999
- MLS Number: 1116789
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Year Built: 1957
- Approximate House SqFt: 3,120 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 5,002 s.f.
Site Features:
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Cable TV
- Fenced-Fully
- Patio
Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to see the full, detailed listing.
Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.
[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]