Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Saturday Open House: 5-BD Mid-Century Beacon Hill Home!

WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding an Open House this Saturday, May 13, for a 5-bedroom mid-century custom built home in Beacon Hill:

Welcome home to your Mid-Century Custom Built, 1st time on the market Beacon Hill home! Walk up to your fully matured landscaped yard as you make your way through the front entrance to a large living, dining & remodeled kitchen with granite counters & custom cabinets. Enjoy the space with three bedrooms off the main floor & two baths. Don’t worry about the windows, electrical, or plumbing because its all been upgraded! OG Hardwoods under carpet. Lastly enjoy your Seattle summer days with A/C.

WHEN: This Saturday, May 13, 2017: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 6320 28th Ave S Seattle, WA 98108 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $599,999

MLS Number: 1116789

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 1957

Approximate House SqFt: 3,120 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 5,002 s.f.

Site Features:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Cable TV

Fenced-Fully

Patio

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.

