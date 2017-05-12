Education, Headlines, Life, Browse > Home Politics / Highline Schools seeking community members for Advisory Committee

Highline Schools seeking community members for Advisory Committee

Highline Public Schools is looking for community members to help complete the district’s long-range facilities plan, monitor the progress of school construction, and assist with planning boundary adjustments.

If that sounds like you, submit your name for consideration to join the Highline Capital Facilities Advisory Committee (CFAC). New members of CFAC will be selected by lottery.

Please enter your contact information online by midnight , Tuesday, June 6 .

, . A drawing will be held on Wednesday, June 7 , at 4:30 p.m. at the district Central Office.

Names will be grouped by high school service area to encourage balanced representation of all Highline neighborhoods.

Applicants should reserve the following Wednesdays, 6:00-8:00 p.m., for meetings at the district Central Office (15675 Ambaum Blvd SW, Burien) in case you are selected:

June 14, 2017

September 13, 2017

December 13, 2017

The goal of reconvening CFAC for a 2017-2018 series of meetings is to:

Complete Phases 3 and 4 of the long range facilities plan

Monitor progress on Phase 1 planning, design and construction

Review proposed boundary changes necessary due to new school construction

District staff credit the success of the November 2016 bond to the hard work of the 40 community members who served on CFAC. These volunteers developed the bond package passed by voters with a 67 percent approval rate.

Enter the lottery at highlineschools.org/CFAClottery to serve our Highline community on the Capital Facilities Advisory Committee. If you do not have internet access, please call 206-631-3002.

