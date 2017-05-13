Burien Film Festival seeking Sponsors – here’s how YOU (& your biz) can help

The Burien Film Festival (BFF) is offering sponsorship opportunities for its upcoming 2017 season!

Choose your level of sponsorship and receive exclusive opportunities for exposure to a dynamic audience through a unique mixture of access, exposure, placement and recognition at this year’s event.

BFF was born out of a love for film arts, and an awareness that we need to bring positive attention to Burien. The Burien-centric Short Film Contest highlights Burien neighborhoods and businesses, and supports, through cash prizes, Burien’s top filmmakers.

Burien is home to so many gems and sometimes the best parts of Burien don’t get enough media attention. We want people to come to Burien, bringing their dollars and sense, to experience what makes Burien awesome (to borrow Discover Burien’s mantra).

This year BFF has added two short film contests to our roster for a total of three:

Burien-centric 5 min Short Film Contest

Student 10 min Short Film Contest – (we want to encourage and support our students, too)

Open Short Film Contest – we have attracted over 700 international filmmakers!!

BFF was founded in 2015 by Shelli Park and John White after making the circuit of film festivals in support of the ‘Maury Island Incident’. Both Park and White support the arts and economic development in Burien and, with their festival experiences, decided Burien needed a film festival. Burien Film Festival brings regional, national, and international attention to Burien through the addition of two contests, Student and Open.

We have had an outpouring of international entries for the Open Film Contest, so we are adding a Film Crawl in Olde Burien on June 24th to expand the opportunities to view the world through short film.

Statistics: In 2016, BFF attracted 2400 people, a 600% increase in audience from 2015. The audience comes from around the region. We project attendance to be close to 3000 with this year’s enhanced marketing plan involving multi-tiered community outreach in the Greater Seattle Area and bringing more entertainment options, spreading the event over four days.

Here are the Sponsorship Levels:

Burien Community Partner: $100.00 As a Burien Community Partner you will benefit by having small Logo Placement on BFF on Event Handbills and Collateral Program Material; Logo Placement on Sponsor Page of BFF website; Designated Space at Event for Specific Company Promotions; Distribution of Products or Promotional Pieces to Event Attendees in Swag Bag; BFF Supporter sticker.

*** All Sponsorship Levels of $750.00 and above (listed below) will be invited to a special Evening at Forest Ledge, the home of John White and Shelli Park, complete with appetizers, cocktails and entertainment. ***

Silver Screen Star Sponsor: $750.00 As a Silver Screen Star, four company representatives will have access to the VIP seating at your chosen area (stage or screen); medium Logo Placement on BFF on Event Handbills and Collateral Program Material; Logo Placement on Sponsor Page of BFF website; Logo Placement on Pre-Screening Trailer shown at The Tin Theater (at least 20 film showings); Designated Space at Event for Specific Company Promotions; Distribution of Products or Promotional Pieces to Event Attendees in Swag Bag; Written recognition on Event Brochure and Website; Opportunity to place a 1⁄4 page black and white advertisement in BFF brochure which will be distributed to event attendees, BFF Supporter sticker.

2017 Burien Film Festival Schedule of Events: Enjoy Old School Silent Cartoons with Live Musical Accompaniment by Three Innovative Bands – TBA THURSDAY, June 22, 9 PM – 11 PM, Lake Burien School Park FRIDAY, June 23, 7 PM – 11 PM, Forest Ledge: Industry Event held at Forest Ledge SATURDAY, June 24, 11 AM – 12 PM Olde Burien, Washington: A full day of Short Films: 11 AM – 6 PM: View the best of the BFF Short Film Contests at the Tin Theater

4 PM – 8 PM: Join the Film Crawl for International Entries; Beer Gardens; Food Trucks; Live Bands; Fun Activities;

8 PM – 9:20 PM: BFF Film Awards with Celebrity MC;

9:30PM: Watch the Best of the Best BFF Films on the 26′ Outdoor Screen. SUNDAY, June 24, 11 AM – 1:30 PM: The Tin Theater: Special Showing of the award-winning “Maury Island Incident” with live Commentary by Director/Producer Scott Schaefer, Writer/Producer Steve Edmiston, and an Actor – with stories, humor and fun facts while enjoying this Burien Cult Classic. (Mystery Science Theatre 3000-style!) Celebration of Washington Senate Resolution 8648, and the impetus for BFF. – Ticketed Event with Brunch

Your participation in making this community event bigger and better is deeply appreciated. You make it possible to continue to strengthen Burien’s positive visibility in the region, build community and support the arts.

Payment information: Please make your check to the “Burien Film Festival”

Direct any questions to Event Director Shelli Park:

