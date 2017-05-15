Crime, Featured Stories, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / Des Moines Police arrest two women who had stolen mail from 14 homes

The Des Moines Police Department is reporting that they arrested two women for mail theft from 14 homes on Saturday, May 13.

Police say that on Saturday at about 5:50 a.m., a citizen observed two females stealing mail out of mailboxes in the area of 23rd Avenue South and South 243rd Street (map below).

The citizen immediately called 911 to report the criminal activity. Officers arrived in the area and contacted the two females. They denied stealing mail. Both of the females were carrying over-sized shoulder bags. One of the bags was empty but the other bag had stolen mail belonging to 14 different people, all from the same neighborhood. One of the suspects lives in Des Moines and the other “hangs out” here with her fellow suspect.

“Because the suspects were in possession of more than 10 pieces of stolen mail, we will refer charges of Possession of Stolen Mail to the King County Prosecutor’s Office,” police said.

Possession of Stolen mail is a Class C felony.

Police added:

The citizen that called 911 is a Des Moines resident. Because he saw something suspicious and called 911, two mail thieves were arrested and 14 victims of mail theft had their stolen mail returned to them. This is a perfect example that we need the community’s help to reduce crime in Des Moines. If you witness a crime in progress or see something that just doesn’t look right, call 911 right away. We need YOUR help to reduce crime in our community and it starts with you calling us when you see something suspicious. Remember, if you see something, say something!

